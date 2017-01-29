Wedding: Taylor M. Pennington & Paige F. Barrios

Taylor M. Pennington and Paige F. Barrios were married Oct. 1, 2016 at Praise Chapel with Pastor John Pool officiating. The groom is the son of Travin Pennington and Julie Pennington and grandson of Howard and Pamela Pennington and grandson of Rey and Xuong Suchanek.

The bride is the daughter of Daniel and Jan Barrios and granddaughter of Kenny Schoening and Rita Selk. They enjoyed their honeymoon in Cancun and they will be residing in Kingman.