Bikers Drafted for ‘Drafted 2035’

Members of the Libertarian’s motorcycle club auditioned to be extras Saturday for the film “Drafted: 2035” that is being made in the Kingman area. Herberta Schroeder said enough people came out for the casting call to make for “a great showing.” Antares Art at 416 Route 66 hosted the event.
