Jump to content
Editorial cartoon: Jan. 30, 2017
Editorial cartoon: Jan. 30, 2017
That is so funny, but the Trump circus has just begun and day after the oath taking he had more show up to protest him than showed up to cheer him on!!!
Post reply
Interesting; I'm not seeing this. I wonder who stopped...
This does make an accurate depiction of many leftists in America today though.
by KingmanCares
Contents of this site are © Copyright 2017 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Smith 10 hours, 7 minutes ago
That is so funny, but the Trump circus has just begun and day after the oath taking he had more show up to protest him than showed up to cheer him on!!!
KingmanCares 7 hours, 43 minutes ago
Interesting; I'm not seeing this. I wonder who stopped...
This does make an accurate depiction of many leftists in America today though.
by KingmanCares