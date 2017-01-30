Horoscopes for Jan. 30, 2017

Birthdays: Wilmer Valderrama, 37; Christian Bale, 43; Phil Collins, 66; Charles S. Dutton, 66.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make changes for the right reasons. Getting upset or angry without taking a moment to consider all angles of a situation will result in regret.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Dreams can be turned into a reality if you are willing to do the work. Gather with people who have similar interests.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t trust others to tell you what’s going on. Professional gains can be made.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t make excuses. If you want to get ahead or make a difference, go ahead and do it. Don’t get caught up in someone else’s dilemmas.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Head in a direction that will promote change, excitement and using your skills, talents and knowledge to reach your goal.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Living in the past will be a waste of time. Open your mind and try something new.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do things your way, even if you don’t please everyone. It’s important to live up to your own expectations.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Clear a space at home for entertainment or working on a creative hobby. Attending a social function will bring you in touch with someone.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take better care of yourself. Poor judgment or following what someone else does will not help you reach your goals.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Revisit ideas you left sitting on the shelf. Personal changes that bring back your youthful appreciation and desire to succeed will help you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put your ideas and thoughts down on paper. Negotiate the way you want to see things unfold
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Control your emotions when dealing with professional matters or situations that can affect your reputation. Be thoughtful.
