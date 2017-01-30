Letter: Kingman VA saved Dad’s life

My parents are longtime Kingman residents and my father is a Korean War veteran, having served proudly in the United States Navy.

Although accounts of poor care with our nation’s veterans have been numerous, your local veteran’s facility and their care providers are to be commended.

I travel weekly to take care of my parents. When my father’s condition became dire last year, the local Veteran’s Administration (VA) clinic worked to establish first a private nurse and then a VA assigned nurse. David Guernsey, Kristina Hopkins, Susan Browning, and Lynda Davidson brought my father back from poor health so that he can enjoy life on a daily basis.

His quality of life is much better as a direct result from the caring and focused assistance provided by these professionals.

Although work to rid the VA of onerous bureaucratic processes and greedy individuals remain, there are many VA professionals making a daily positive difference. My family and I couldn’t appreciate what they do more.

Best Regards,

Dustan Sandoval

Murrieta Calif