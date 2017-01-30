Letter: Toys for Tots thanks the citizens of Mohave County

The Kingman Marine Corps League would like to thank all of the businesses that assisted us in the Toys for Tots program (last) year, as well as each of the community members who found the time to place a toy or two in one of our boxes. A very special thank you goes to the Kingman / Golden Valley Realtors for all their hard work.

Our final count is not yet finished, but we estimate that we served an estimated 680 + families in the greater Kingman area. We started out with a full shelf and ended with very little left.

Terry Flanagan,

Commandant

Kingman Marine Corps League