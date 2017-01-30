Mohave 911: Jan. 30, 2017

Fraudulent schemes, drugs, drug paraphernalia

On Jan. 23, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Patrick Alexander Leahy, 27, of Golden Valley for fraudulent schemes and artifices, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies, along with possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license, misdemeanors.



According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to a report of fraud at a business located in the 2600 block of Northern Avenue.



Dispatch told responding deputies that the suspect was leaving in a silver Suzuki SUV and deputies pulled in front of the vehicle as it was about to leave the parking lot.



Deputies contacted the driver and sole occupant, identified as Leahy.

Leahy allegedly told deputies that he got a fake $100 bill from a friend and tried to use it inside the business.



A search of Leahy allegedly revealed marijuana roaches in his pocket. Deputies contacted an employee who reported the crime.

The woman said she called authorities after Leahy allegedly attempted to pay for unidentified items with a fake $100 bill.



A records check showed him to have a suspended driver’s license and a search of the vehicle allegedly revealed syringes, spoons, a scale and a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance.



Leahy was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Drugs

On Jan. 21, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Justin Shay Cowin, 30, of Kingman for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies, and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.



According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted Cowin in the 3200 block of Northern Avenue. A record check showed him to have a misdemeanor warrant for interfering with judicial proceedings issued by Kingman Municipal Court.

A search allegedly revealed Cowin to be in possession of a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance, several small plastic bags containing a white residue and a glass pipe to which he reportedly admitted to be methamphetamine.

Cowin was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.



Drugs

On Jan. 22, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Darren Scott Brook, 49, of Kingman for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies, and an outstanding warrant.



According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted Brook in the 7400 block of Concho Drive. A record check showed him to have a warrant for failure to pay fines issued by Kingman Justice Court. A search revealed Brook to allegedly be in possession of a syringe containing a clear liquid that tested positive for methamphetamine.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail.

Drugs, warrant

On Jan. 23, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alisha Dawn Scott, 34, of Kingman on a parole violation felony warrant issued out of California.



According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to a home in the 2300 block of East Hearne Avenue in reference to Scott wanting to turn herself into authorities regarding her active warrant. Deputies talked to Scott, who said she recently learned that she had an extraditable warrant out of California. A records check confirmed the active warrant.

Scott was taken into custody, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail without incident.

Drug paraphernalia, warrants

On Jan. 26, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Bobbi Lee Short, 26, of Golden Valley for possession of drug paraphernalia, felony.

She also was arrested for two misdemeanor warrants issued by Kingman Justice Court for failure to pay fines and assault.



Deputies contacted Short in the 5100 block of Highway 68 during an unrelated incident. A records check showed her to have outstanding warrants.

A search of her purse allegedly revealed a piece of tinfoil with black residue and a spoon with residue.



Short was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.

