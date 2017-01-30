See the International Space Station from Kingman Tonight

Watch the International Space Station pass overhead from where you are in Kingman. It is the third brightest object in the sky and easy to spot if you know when to look up. It is visible to the naked eye, it looks like a fast-moving plane only much higher and traveling thousands of miles an hour faster. You can Spot The Station at 6:58 p.m. today. It will be visible for 4 minutes appearing in the West-Northwest sky and disappearing in the North-Northeast sky.
