Horoscopes for Jan. 31, 2017

Birthdays: Mario Williams, 32; Justin Timberlake, 36; Kerry Washington, 40; Portia de Rossi, 44.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do the best you can and learn from the challenges you face and the experiences you encounter.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t let stubbornness cause you to miss out on something you really want to do. Tolerance, patience and compromise will help you bypass a situation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Observation will be your saving grace. Being able to decipher what people are considering will give you the advantage you need to finish what you start.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Show compassion toward your peers. You can avoid someone tampering with your reputation if you are thoughtful and sincere when offering suggestions or help.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Visit someone who can offer you wisdom, experience and new possibilities. Emotional limitations will surface if you let anyone put demands on you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An unexpected change concerning financial, contractual or legal status can be expected. Don’t feel the need to respond too quickly.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put a little passion into the work you do. Whether it’s a paying job or just taking care of your responsibilities, treat it like an audition.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll do well at networking functions. Sharing your ideas and concerns will draw in people who feel the same way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Rely on the past or dig up the facts before you engage in something being hyped by the media.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Impulsiveness and overdoing it will be your downfall. Rethink how you want to move forward.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Impulsiveness will lead to costly mistakes. Make a move to work out any kinks before you jump into something prematurely.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Focus on the positive aspects of life. Offer help and encouragement to those in need.