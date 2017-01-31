KAHS graduate Chinyere shines at UA; headed to medical school

KINGMAN – Ike Chinyere dispels the dubious reports that rank Mohave County’s public education system somewhere below the swamplands of Mississippi.

He defies popular perception that kids graduate high school here lacking basic reading and writing abilities.

Chinyere, a 2013 graduate of Kingman Academy of Learning, is about to graduate from University of Arizona with honors in physiology, and now has his choice of attending any of three nationally acclaimed medical schools.

He applied and was accepted to the universities of Arizona, Harvard (yes, that Harvard) and Oregon, and was ranked as a “top recruit” at a couple of them, he said. He chose to stay in Tucson in the medical Ph.D. program.

Chinyere worked as a research specialist in the Sarver Heart Center and recently won competitions for software development.

“The software has the potential to create safer drugs for patients and hopefully will help us figure out how people die suddenly from heart disease,” he said.

Kingman doesn’t have the level of educational resources such as university research centers, libraries and museums found in larger cities, but Chinyere said his experience at Kingman Academy was “outstanding” and he wouldn’t trade it for any other school.

“I was challenged to think critically,” he said. “I built foundational skills in math and science, and I learned to express myself in writing and art.”

Two of Chinyere’s memorable teachers at Kingman Academy are Michael Suchowierski and Cathy Woods.

“He had an inner confidence about him,” said Suchowierski, who taught Chinyere in American history and American government. “He wasn’t a flashy individual. He was a hard worker and tried to stay humble. When you interacted with him in the classroom, he was assured and knew what he was doing. I had no doubt he would go far.”

Kingman Academy of Learning is a public charter school for preschool grades through high school. It consists of four campuses with total enrollment of about 1,500 students.

The son of Andy and Stella Chinyere not only excelled in academics at Kingman Academy, but played basketball and performed volunteer work at Lingenfelter Center and Kingman First Assembly of God.

Strong in calculus, Chinyere originally wanted to major in mechanical engineering, but changed to physiology.

“I realized I’m fascinated with the human body and consider it an honor to have the opportunity to help people to better health with the knowledge that I gain,” he said.

The amount of work necessary to get into medical school is “daunting, to say the least,” Chinyere said.

Along with earning a bachelor’s degree and taking an eight-hour standardized exam, a long list of extracurricular activities is essential to stand out from the competition when applying for medical school, he said.

“You cannot simply be book smart. Medical schools prefer to admit well-rounded students who will become personable, well-rounded physicians,” Chinyere said.

Something tells us Chinyere will be all of those things and more.