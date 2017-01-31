Man who led police to missing real estate agent's remains indicted

KINGMAN – The man who led police to the body of missing real estate agent Sid Cranston has been charged with two felony crimes and faces a Feb. 9 court arraignment, police officials said Tuesday.

Bill Sanders, 54, who was interviewed numerous times by law enforcement during the investigation into Cranston’s disappearance, was indicted by a grand jury last week for concealing a dead body and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies, Kingman Deputy Police Chief Rusty Cooper said.

Sanders has been served with a summons, but has not been arrested, Cooper added.

“There’s always a concern he could run, but he knew at the beginning he was facing potential charges,” Cooper said.

Sanders was key to breaking the case that kept police, sheriff’s deputies and FBI agents and countless volunteers looking for Cranston for 19 months.

Cranston’s body was discovered on Jan. 7 on a 240-acre ranch east of Kingman, and his death was ruled homicide by gunshot wound.

Alfredo Gerardo Blanco, a handyman who managed rental properties for Cranston, has been arrested and charged with the murder.

Sanders said he had known Blanco since 1999, but told investigators he really couldn’t remember details from the day of June 16, 2014, when Cranston went missing. He said he did not know the real estate agent.

He looked over phone records and recalled that he couldn’t contact Blanco that day, and that he saw him outside of a jewelry store where Cranston’s rings had been pawned.

Sanders reportedly failed a lie-detector test administered by the FBI on Jan. 6. Once advised of those results, he changed his story and took detectives to the gravesite.