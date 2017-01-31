Obituary: Mae ‘Bingo Mae’ Thomas

Mae E. Thomas, “Bingo Mae,” was a resident of Kingman since 1975.

Mae was born in Michigan on Oct. 13, 1933, and passed away here in Kingman on Jan. 26, 2017.



Mae was greeted in heaven by her sons, Vincent and Paul; her mother, Emma; and brothers, Art and David.

She is survived by daughter, Raquel Kelly of Kingman; son, Ken Villarreal of Long Beach, California; brother-in-law, William Johnson of Kingman; four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and nieces, nephews and many friends.

Any donations can be made to the Cancer Society in memory of Mae.

A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.