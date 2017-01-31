Obituary: Sharon McCoy

On Jan. 24, 2017, heaven gained a beautiful soul.

Sharon Lee McCoy 59, of Kingman, Arizona, passed away from an automobile accident in Kanab, Utah.

Sharon was born Sept. 10, 1957 in Whittier, California, to Raymond and Doris Jean Smith. She grew up in Kingman, Arizona and graduated from Kingman High School in 1975.

Sharon worked at the Kingman Police Department, Mohave County Sherriff’s Office, Kingman Municipal Court, Mohave County Attorney’s Office and Mohave Mental Health. She was widely known in the community for her kindness, compassion and unconditional support to those in need.

Her beautiful life will be forever cherished by the lives of her children, grandchildren and all of those who knew and loved her. She was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother and friend. She loved the beach, to travel, and spending time with her family and friends. She will be missed, but never forgotten.

Sharon is survived by her four daughters and six grandchildren: Angela (Will), Emma, Liam, Zachary, and Jillian Ewing of Vancouver, Washington, and Alisa (Killian Joseph, Larry Chapman) Jahtiva, and Kai Joseph of Kingman, Arizona; Julie (Glenn) Douglas of Kingman, Arizona and Victoria McCoy of Vancouver, Washington; as well as her best friend of 24 years, Christine Baker.

Her memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, at Kingman Family Worship Center, 4087 N Eagle Dr. Kingman, AZ 86409.

In lieu of flowers a Gofundme account has been set up for funeral expenses https://www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-sharon-mccoy