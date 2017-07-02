BOS public hearings for Golden Valley rezoning requests

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will hold public hearings on a number of rezoning requests and general plan amendments when it meets at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The supervisors’ meeting is held in the auditorium of the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. Anyone wishing to address the board must fill out a request form prior to the meeting.

The Planning and Zoning Commission is recommending that the board rescind a previous zoning approval and revert property in Golden Valley from single-family residential prohibiting manufactured homes and general manufacturing zones to previous agricultural residential with 10-acre minimum lot size.

The property, south of Shinarump Drive on Oatman Road, was conditionally rezoned in 2006 to allow for the 646-lot subdivision known as Walnut Creek and a wastewater treatment plant.

The residential zone prohibiting manufactured homes could not take effect until the final plot was recorded, and the general manufacturing zone required the property to be improved and certain conditions to be met within one year.

Those conditions have not been met, and a letter was sent in April notifying the property owner that the rezoning approval has expired.

In related items, the board may amend the Mohave County general plan from low-density residential to heavy industrial land use, and amend the McConnico area plan from suburban land use to heavy industrial, also in the area of Shinarump Drive and Oatman Road in Golden Valley.

Also, Planning and Zoning has recommended rezoning land from agricultural residential (10-acre minimum lot) to heavy manufacturing to allow for a manufacturing, honing, warehouse and distribution facility in the same area.

Other agenda items:

Consider new fees for the Treasurer’s office for costs related to tax lien foreclosure process, rendering required notices and subsequent tax invoices to lien holders.

Discuss and possibly authorize the chairman to sign a 10-year license agreement for Golden Vertex Corp. to use public road rights-of-way and easements for power supply to Moss Mine in Oatman.

Discuss and possibly approve a license agreement for Mobilite to use public road rights-of-way and easement for the placement of utility poles up to 120 feet for operating telecommunications network equipment. This item was held over from June 5.

Approve and sign a letter of agreement for government affairs and related services between the county and HighGround, in conjunction with Sheryl Sweeney of Ryley Carlock and Applewhite, to represent and protect the county’s water interests for a monthly fee of $12,000.