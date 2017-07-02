County wide fire ban in Mohave

KINGMAN – In addition to fireworks, burning for those with permits has also been nixed.

On June 16, the Bureau of Land Management, Colorado River District, issued a Stage 1 fire restriction.

On Tuesday, Mohave County Emergency Management and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors issued Stage 2 fire restrictions for the entire county.

These bans include the prohibition of the sale of consumer fireworks as addressed in House Bill 1158. The ban also rescinds any open burn permits issued by the City of Kingman within the last 30 days. No burn permit applications will be accepted until further notice.

According to Assistant Kingman Fire Chief Keith Eaton, based on this direction, the City of Kingman is instituting a fire burn ban effective immediately.

Backyard fire pits are not affected by this ban.

For more information, contact the Kingman Fire Department at 928-753-2891.