Desert Stars Volleyball set to host two events

The Desert Stars Volleyball Club’s third annual Firecracker Frenzy Race is quickly approaching.

  • Originally Published: July 2, 2017 5:59 a.m.

    The race is set for 7 a.m. July 4 and those interested can register online at Active.com/kingman-az/running/distance-running-races/4-mile-firecracker-frenzy-2017.

    DSV is also hosting a summer camp July 14-15 for boys and girls ages 9-15.

    Camp registration is available by emailing the Desert Stars Volleyball Club at dsvofkingman@gmail.com.

    Funds raised help pay for equipment, tournament fees and other costs for next season.

    DSV is also looking for athletes who are interested in joining the team. There will be a parents meeting at 3 p.m. July 15 at White Cliffs Middle School.

    Contact dsvofkingman@gmail.com for more information.

