Horoscope: July 2, 2017

Birthdays: Alex Morgan, 28; Lindsay Lohan, 31; Ashley Tisdale, 32; Larry David, 70.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll be hankering to make a move, but before you jump too quickly, consider the consequences. Problems at home will escalate if you don’t show patience.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Expect the unexpected and try to stay calm no matter what happens. Arguments and uncertainty are best handled with caution.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An unexpected opportunity will bring about positive changes. Not everyone will like the choices you make, but you have to go with what feels right for you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emotions will surface, leading to unpredictable situations and shortsighted decisions. Don’t feel pressured to make a choice or to give in to someone you don’t see eye-to-eye with.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t divulge secret information or get into a spat. Emotions are best kept locked up until you see how others are feeling or what opinions are being voiced.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Protect and progress. If someone wants something, consider the request and make sure that you receive something in return. Don’t let yourself be taken advantage of.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look for greater stability and aim to make your personal objectives a priority. You have to clear up the past before you can move forward.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t give in to pressure tactics applied by a fast-talking salesperson who is aiming to swindle your hard-earned cash. An emotional plea is best handled carefully.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Kindheartedness will be welcome, but it shouldn’t be allowed to jeopardize your bankbook or put you in a vulnerable position.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look at where you are and where you want to be. Size up your situation and put your plans into motion.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): People who depend on you will be demanding. Do what you can, but not at the expense of your own well-being.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A creative idea or plan you have can be put into play. Start small and you will enjoy the process as you see your plans turn into something substantial.