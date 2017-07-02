Letter: U.S. Senate plans to fast track bad health care bill

By a roll call vote on May 4, 2017, 217 United States Representatives, including Trent Franks (R-AZ), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Martha McSally (R-AZ) and David Schweikert (R-AZ), voted to take health care away from 23 million people.

It was called the American Health Care Act.

I call it the roll of shame.

Now, a small group of Senators are writing in secret. They plan to fast track a bill that will be about the same as the House bill. They expect a Congressional Budget Office score by June 26. Then they hope to pass it by June 30, before people realize how bad it is.

It will not be a health care bill. It will be a tax cut for billionaires.

Contact Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) at 202-224-4521, www.flake.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact-jeff and Senator John McCain (R-AZ) at 202-224-2235, www.mccain.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact-form.

What Senator wants to add their name to the roll of shame? Vote cruel, irresponsible politicians out of office.

Robert Morris