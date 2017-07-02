Obituary: Arthur Ford

Arthur Ford, MD (Alton) of Kingman, Arizona passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 78 on June 13, 2017.



He was born in Clifton, Arizona; one of 13 children to Lenora and Marvin Ford. He served our country honorably in the Navy and went on to graduate from Pacific Union College in Angwin, California and later Universidad Autonoma Medical School in Guadalajara, Mexico. He practiced medicine as an anesthesiologist for more than 30 years in Arizona; working for many of those years as a trauma physician at Good Samaritan hospital in Phoenix and later practicing anesthesia and pain management in Kingman.

He is survived by his wife Joanie Saldamando Ford, MD of Kingman, Arizona; his four children, Penelope Ford Stuart of Scottsdale, Arizona; Evangeline Ford of Chandler, Arizona; Rebekah Ford Lawless of Phoenix, Arizona and Clark Ford of Kingman, Arizona; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.



He was an artistic, passionate man who loved the outdoors and longed for the wilderness where he spent his childhood. He was a maverick of a physician who thoroughly enjoyed medicine. He was the face that people saw in their darkest hour and the voice that reassured them that no harm would come to them in his care. He was a powerful force of a man that tirelessly served others. Medicine was his life and the one true thing that fulfilled him.

He will be missed by all who knew him and loved him.

Instead of flowers, we would hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness in his name for someone less fortunate.

