Obituary: Dean Yost

Dean Yost passed away, Monday, June 26, 2017, with his family by his side. A husband, father, brother, uncle, son, friend and Papa left this world to spend eternity with Our Heavenly Father. Dean was born to Clyde and Virginia Yost, February 8, 1948, in Elk View, West Virginia.

Dean enlisted in the Marine Corps before finishing high school and served in Vietnam for 13 months. He was a long haul truck driver after returning from Vietnam and spent the majority of his life in Kingman.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and barbeques with his family and friends. He was a John Wayne fan and on Sundays would watch Donovan’s Reef and then football. He was a hardcore Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Dean was a true friend, loyal to his word. If anyone needed anything he would give without question. Dean was a member of the Eagles Lodge and VFW.

Dean was preceded in death by his mother and father, brother; Grover Lee, sister; Diana Budden, as well as brothers-in-law, Leroy Motley, David Mayfield, David Anderson and Brent Kincheloe.

Dean is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cathy Yost, as well as his children; Thumper (Shawn) Esser, April (Randy) Whirlow, and Jason Dean Yost. He is also survived by those who called him Papa; Shae, Drury “Bugs,” Brea (DJ), Ashteyn, Randy, Jennyfer, Kiara, Damen, Liam and newest great grandson Kaiden. Dean is survived by his siblings; Shelby (Gary) Little, Dordie Mayfield, Danny (Shirley) Yost, Barb (Robbie) Harris, Mike Yost and Patty (Tom) Webster. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Cindy (Johnny) Lapel, Christine Kincheloe and Easter (Eric) Kincheloe, along with hundreds of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to invite everyone to join in a Celebration of Life being held Saturday, July 8, 2017 at the Eagles Lodge, 4536 Patsy Dr., Kingman, Arizona.