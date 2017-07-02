Obituary: Michael C. Brown

Michael C. Brown, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, went to be with his LORD on June 13, 2017 at age 55 after battling health issues.

Michael was born February 24, 1962 in Kingman, Arizona to William C. and Virginia C. (Foster) Brown. The family moved to Phoenix when he was four, but the family later returned to Kingman where Michael finished high school. Michael went on to attend NAU to earn his BS in business.

He enjoyed a successful career in sales. Michael also lived in Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, Nevada, and Utah. Michael returned to Kingman permanently in 2008 to help care for his aging parents. Just eight short months ago he married Christy L. Alongi, on October 29, 2016.

Michael was known as “Downtown Brown” to his many friends and associates. He considered his lifelong friends, Troy Hiestand and Ralph “Butch” Walls as his brothers. Michael was very caring, loving, and devoted to his family and friends.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents, William and Virginia Brown. He is survived by his wife, Christy Brown; his son, William (Annah Carpenter) Brown, granddaughters, Shaylynn and Tarah; step-children, Charis and Richard; sisters, Jacqueline Brown and Norma Murphy; half-brothers, Donald (Holly) Burch and Dennis (Debbie) Burch; nephews; Erik Murphy, Brian Murphy, Randy (Lisa) Burch; niece, Tricia Hanks; 4 aunts, 2 uncles.

Michael will be sorely missed for his humor and kindness. We will always carry his memory in our hearts!!! A Celebration of Michael’s Life will be held at a later date; if you are interested in attending, please contact Christy Brown by email: mrsmcb102916@gmail.com