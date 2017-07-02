Snodgrass, 89, shoots his age in golf

KINGMAN – Hank Snodgrass was determined.

The 89-year-old Mohave Valley resident wanted to shoot his age and he finally accomplished that feat recently with a group of three other golfers at Rivers Edge Golf Course in Needles, California.

“I finally got to shoot my age, which I thought was a fairly good accomplishment,” Snodgrass said.

Snodgrass started golfing at 75 and it’s been quite an accomplishment in itself considering he had one of his arms torn off and re-attached.

That doesn’t stop him from enjoying the game though, and he’s played on a number of different courses.

However, Rivers Edge is his favorite and now even more so after accomplishing his goal.

On the day he shot an 89, Snodgrass had no idea he was close until the end of the day when he added his score.

“I was quite pleased with it,” he said.

He had attempted to accomplish the goal since April and also tried to do so when he was younger, but came up short.