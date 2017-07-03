Butler Neighborhood Ravaged by Fire

KINGMAN - Another massive blaze sent plumes of smoke billowing into the Kingman skyline Sunday afternoon.

According to Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District Chief Wayne Eder, four homes, five vehicles, one boat and a utility trailer were destroyed during the fire that swept at least two city blocks between East Shaeffer and Devlin avenues.

Three additional homes were damaged from heat and smoke. Four adults and three dogs were displaced and one person treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire started shortly after 4:30 p.m. and due to 15-20 mph winds and 100-degree temperatures, 42 fire fighters and 12 engines from NACFD, Kingman, Pinion Pines, Yucca, Desert Hills and Bullhead City fire departments responded to the incident.

MCSO deputies were on scene to prevent numerous vehicles and spectators from going near the fire. Neighbors joined the fight with garden hoses while smoke permeated surrounding neighborhoods.

Firefighters remained at the scene for more that six hours extinguishing hot spots.

NACFD investigators believe the fire was intentionally set and has turned over evidence to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our community has been plagued by a rash of incendiary fires and we need the public’s help in stopping these individuals before more property is lost and/or someone is seriously injured or killed due to these malicious acts,” Eder said. “Thank you once again for the assistance provided by fire agencies and other cooperators on Sunday’s fire. This fire clearly demonstrates the need for cooperation and support, particularly with the extreme conditions we are experiencing this summer.”

No estimate of fire loss has been provided.

Numerous people flooded the site to take pictures, making it difficult for emergency vehicles to get closer to the fire.