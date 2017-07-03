Movie Review: Despicable Me 3 is the ‘Three Stooges’ in color

I’ve seen the latest trailers but haven’t seen any of the previous Minion movies. And it really didn’t matter. The story presented stood on its own not needing explanation or knowledge of the past movies. When the beginning credits are funny, I expect the rest of the movie to be gut-busting. My mistake.

Steve Carell provides the voices for Gru and Dru. Gru used to be a bad guy but changed sides and now fights for the good guys. Lucy Wilde (voiced by Kristen Wiig) is the step mom to Gru’s kids and is his sidekick as Robin is to Batman. Gru and Lucy get fired for letting their No. 1 bad guy Balthazar Bratt (voiced by Trey Parker) go. Our favorite marshmallow peeps, aka Minions, have sided with Bratt. But they really have no central role in the plot. Instead they get carried away on their own little incarceration troubles and probably could have been their own little show. When the first Minion movie came out, I remember all the advertisements about how the minion toy was included with this meal or that and how minion dolls were on sale here. I don’t recall any main character dolls or promotions. So you’d think the Minions would play a central role in Minion movies. In Despicable Me 3 they did not.

Gru meets his twin brother Dru, also voiced by Carell. Dru is wealthy and without care but wants to learn to be a villain. Gru changes Dru’s mind about villainy and reluctantly takes Dru along to do battle with Bratt.

For me, a movie has to be entertaining, regardless of the genre and regardless of who plays in it. Despicable Me 3 starts off with high energy moving from this activity to the next and seemingly slows down after they have you hooked. The film is entertaining and will get you laughing every now and then. It’s short enough, 90 minutes, to keep the young ones’ attention. Some jokes and issues are more adult-related and have no place in a kid’s movie. I’m just not so sure this is strictly a kid’s movie. It was entertaining about as much as a Three Stooges episode but only in color. It’s rated PG probably for the violence of cartoon characters hitting each other. Grab the kids and some popcorn and come in out of the heat. Sit back, enjoy the a/c and the movie. Beware the green cloud and a twist at the end. I’ll give it two and a half out of four Miners.