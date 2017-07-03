Horoscope: July 03, 2017

Birthdays: Olivia Munn, 37; Patrick Wilson, 44; Tom Cruise, 55; Montel Williams, 61.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll face opposition if you try and make changes that affect other people. Look inward and focus on personal gains and improvements.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Open up about the way you feel and you will be able to bring about positive change. Do your best to follow through with any plans you have.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Do your own thing. Don’t feel like you have to appease everyone else first. If money matters come up as a topic of conversation, try not to reveal your current financial status.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look for a unique way to market your skills and services. Indulge in conversations that offer information regarding current economic trends.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your enthusiasm will get you into trouble. Take more time to think matters through before you begin.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take a moment to see if someone needs your help. Getting along with your siblings, neighbors or someone at work will improve your chances of getting things accomplished.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen to what’s being said and respond thoughtfully. The way you handle people will make a difference in whether you get your way. An unusual idea will be better received if you present it flawlessly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Share your thoughts and feelings. Your input will make a difference to the outcome of a situation that includes peers, siblings or people who live near you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look at the big picture when dealing with work-related issues that could affect your status, position or reputation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Voice your opinion and make a difference. Don’t follow the crowd or go along with things just for the sake of keeping the peace.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for the best way to get your work done satisfactorily. You’ll be judged by what you do, so be sure to follow through and finish what you start.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A creative approach to how you handle your finances will pay off. Network, use social media and go where the action is, and you will outmaneuver anyone trying to beat you to whatever pursuit you’ve taken on.