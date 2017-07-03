Mohave 911: Drugs/Drug Paraphernalia

Drugs/Drugs Paraphernalia

On June 23, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Edward Ernest Bentz, 40, of Golden Valley for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies, along with driving with a suspended license.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Ames Avenue and contacted Bentz, the driver. A records check showed him to have a suspended license.

A search of Bentz allegedly revealed a syringe and a plastic bag containing a white crystalline substance weighing approximately 0.8 grams which field tested positive for methamphetamine.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Drugs/Drugs Paraphernalia/Warrants Arrest

On June 25, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Nic Leo Glotkowski, 31, of Golden Valley on a felony warrant for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia issued by Kingman Justice Court, along with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and a failure to pay fines undesignated warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court.



According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Carver Avenue. Deputies contacted Glotkowski, the driver. A records check showed him to have an active warrant.

A search of Glotkowski allegedly revealed a pipe with residue. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Drugs/Warrants Arrest

On June 25, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jason Dean Yost, 37, of Kingman for possession of dangerous drugs, a felony, along with a failure to pay fines warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court and a pre adjudication warrant issued by Kingman Municipal Court, both undesignated warrants.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a bicycle traveling without any lights on North Benton Street at Devlin Avenue and contacted Yost, the rider. A records check showed him to have active warrants. Deputies found Yost to allegedly be in possession of two small plastic bags containing a white crystal substance.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Narcotic Drugs/Dangerous Drugs/Prescription Drugs

On June 26, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joseph Kjelgarrd, 27, and Amber Leeann Bond, 30, both of Kingman. Kjelgarrd was arrested for possession of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies, and a failure to appear misdemeanor warrant issued by Kingman Municipal Court. Bond was arrested for possession of imitation controlled substance, possession of prescription only drugs and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies recognized a vehicle with a Wisconsin plate and the registered owner, Kjelgarrd, to have an active warrant. Deputies watched the vehicle pull into a convenience store at 4115 East Thompson Avenue.

At about 11:33 a.m., deputies contacted Kjelgarrd as he exited the store regarding his active warrant and he was taken into custody. A search of Kjelgarrd allegedly revealed a scale inside his pants pocket.

Deputies recognized the woman passenger as Bond from prior contacts. A consent search of Bond’s purse allegedly revealed a pill identified as a controlled substance, a spoon containing a brown substance with burnt residue and a syringe with brown residue all over it. Bond reportedly said she didn’t know the items were in her purse.

Bond reportedly said she bought the brown substance because she thought it was heroin. She said she thought it was fake heroin because she couldn’t get it to burn to use it. A consent search of the vehicle allegedly revealed a clear container containing a brown substance, folded tin foil containing a brown substance, a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance, a spoon with burnt brown residue and a syringe.

Both were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail without incident. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Arrest for Burglary, Trespass and Aggravated Harassment

On June 22, Kingman Police arrested Nathan Christopher Orsick, 45 of Kingman, on felony charges of burglary, trespassing and aggravated harassment.

According to a police spokesman, Orsick was arrested when officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of Topeka Street when a homeowner said Orsick had allegedly forced his way into the home and was eating the homeowner’s food.

It was determined the homeowner had filed a restraining order against Orsick.

Orsick was arrested and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Dumpster Diving and Dangerous Drugs

On June 21, Kingman Police arrested James Swayne Cummings III, 53 of Bullhead City, on felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a police spokesman, an officer contacted Cummings and a friend rummaging through a dumpster behind a business in the 3200 block of Stockton Hill Road.

Cummings was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and booked into the Mohave County jail.