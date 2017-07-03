Mohave County's Most Wanted

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

Rebecca Michelle Jones

aka Rebecca Michelle Yoder

DOB: 01/21/74 white female

52, 110 pounds

Eyes: Green Hair: Brown

Offense: Theft credit card - control, class 6 undesignated

Date of warrant: 10/04/16

Sean Alan May

DOB: 11/04/91 white male

5-11, 160 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Robbery, class 4 felony

Date of warrant: 06/15/17

Denishia Shantae Belva Siyuja

DOB: 10/27/93 Native American female

5-7, 160 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Burglary second-degree, class 4 felony

Date of warrant: 06/20/17

Lucas Roderick Erno

Offense: Aggravated assault – deadly weapon/dangerous instrument, class 4 felony

Date of warrant: 03/09/17



Date of capture: 06/19/17

Alexis Sylvia Fraire

Offense: Disorderly conduct – weapon/instrument, class 6 undesignated; drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 undesignated

Date of warrant: 06/01/17



Date of capture: 06/21/17

Steven Vincent LaChance

Offense: Marijuana violation, class 5 felony

Date of warrant: 05/31/17



Date of capture: 06/21/17

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend.

Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.