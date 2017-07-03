Mohave County's Most Wanted

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Rebecca Michelle Jones
aka Rebecca Michelle Yoder
DOB: 01/21/74 white female
52, 110 pounds
Eyes: Green Hair: Brown
Offense: Theft credit card - control, class 6 undesignated
Date of warrant: 10/04/16
Sean Alan May
DOB: 11/04/91 white male
5-11, 160 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Robbery, class 4 felony
Date of warrant: 06/15/17
Denishia Shantae Belva Siyuja
DOB: 10/27/93 Native American female
5-7, 160 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Burglary second-degree, class 4 felony
Date of warrant: 06/20/17
Lucas Roderick Erno
Offense: Aggravated assault – deadly weapon/dangerous instrument, class 4 felony
Date of warrant: 03/09/17
Date of capture: 06/19/17
Alexis Sylvia Fraire
Offense: Disorderly conduct – weapon/instrument, class 6 undesignated; drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 undesignated
Date of warrant: 06/01/17
Date of capture: 06/21/17
Steven Vincent LaChance
Offense: Marijuana violation, class 5 felony
Date of warrant: 05/31/17
Date of capture: 06/21/17
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend.
Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
