Mohave County's Most Wanted

Rebecca Michelle Jones, Sean Alan May, Denishia Shantae Belva Siyuja

  • Originally Published: July 3, 2017 5:55 a.m.

    • photo

    Rebecca Michelle Jones

    photo

    Sean Alan May

    photo

    Denishia Shantae Belva Siyuja

    photo

    Lucas Roderick Erno

    photo

    Alexis Sylvia Fraire

    photo

    Steven Vincent LaChance

    As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    Rebecca Michelle Jones

    aka Rebecca Michelle Yoder

    DOB: 01/21/74 white female

    52, 110 pounds

    Eyes: Green Hair: Brown

    Offense: Theft credit card - control, class 6 undesignated

    Date of warrant: 10/04/16

    Sean Alan May

    DOB: 11/04/91 white male

    5-11, 160 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

    Offense: Robbery, class 4 felony

    Date of warrant: 06/15/17

    Denishia Shantae Belva Siyuja

    DOB: 10/27/93 Native American female

    5-7, 160 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

    Offense: Burglary second-degree, class 4 felony

    Date of warrant: 06/20/17

    Lucas Roderick Erno

    Offense: Aggravated assault – deadly weapon/dangerous instrument, class 4 felony

    Date of warrant: 03/09/17

    Date of capture: 06/19/17

    Alexis Sylvia Fraire

    Offense: Disorderly conduct – weapon/instrument, class 6 undesignated; drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 undesignated

    Date of warrant: 06/01/17

    Date of capture: 06/21/17

    Steven Vincent LaChance

    Offense: Marijuana violation, class 5 felony

    Date of warrant: 05/31/17

    Date of capture: 06/21/17

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend.

    Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

