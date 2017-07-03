Students learn about different types of tires and their uses

Rick Armstrong, the manager of Superior Tire’s Golden Valley facility, explains the proper procedure of mounting and dismounting tires from rims to five members of the Keeping Hot Rods Going Youth Program. During their visit to Superior Tire, the 14 to 17 year old students learned about different types of tires and their uses, proper inflation of various tires, balancing tires and how to mount/dismount tires without scratching rims. The youths meet at Earls Hot Rod Shop, located at 3055 E. Highway 68, each Friday from noon to 2 p.m., and learn such subjects as preventive maintenance on newer and older vehicles. For further information about the Keeping Hot Roads Going Youth Program, call Kenny Earls at (928) 530-1251 or stop by his hot road shop located on the eastern side of Golden Valley.