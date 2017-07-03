Thank you: Miner Reporter, Community

Miner Reporter

Thanks to Hubble Ray Smith for the inspiring article about the Hualapai Ka-Voka Jackson and other UNLV ecology students restoring native plants.

It reminded me of a story from the past, a slice of Arizona Indians' history before the white people came. It was a battle between the Hualapai and the Yavapai. Afterward, a monument of two rock piles went up and maybe still exists there somewhere. This piece of history is in the book, "Oral History of the Yavapai," page 214. Every Arizona Indian tribe should have an easy-to-read complete history book like this one. Thank you.

Carolina Butler

Scottsdale

Community

First, I would like to apologize for taking so long to let the residents of Kingman and surrounding neighbors know how well the 25th anniversary of the national food drive went.

We collected over 27,500 pounds of food!

I again would like to thank Martin Swanty, Tina Lopez from the UPS Store for the posters displayed on multi unit boxes around town which were colored by teachers Mrs. Diaz, Mrs. Prather, Mrs. Burkes, Mrs. Pool and Mrs. Albert’s second graders of Manzanita School, several retired postal workers (Larry, Joy and others) picking up the food around town and Arizona Signs who made the banner we displayed at the post office.

Again thank you all,the city carriers and contract carriers for all the hard work. Thank you Kingman. And of course the food bank and their volunteers.

Barbara Williams