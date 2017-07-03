Truck driver accused of dumping sewage at Phoenix school

PHOENIX (AP) – A truck driver for a Phoenix company has been indicted for allegedly dumping thousands of gallons of sewage into a school's storm drainage system.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office says a state grand jury indicted Michael Wayne Higgins on one count each of unlawful discharge and criminal damage.

Authorities say Higgins was working as a tanker truck driver for Emergency Pumping & Plumbing last August when he allegedly dumped the sewage at the Austin School for Exceptional Children Phoenix West Campus.

The storm drainage system reportedly flowed from the school's parking lot into a grassy area that was used as a playground.

Authorities say cleanup costs were nearly $4,000.

Arizona Department of Environmental Quality assisted in the investigation of the case.

It was unclear Friday if Higgins has an attorney.