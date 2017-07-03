Column: Tuning Out the Fake News Media

The stock market is soaring. The economy is improving and employment is up. But all you get from the Fake News Media (FNM) every night is more Trump bashing.

Night after night, as one phony scandal involving the president, his family or his administration fizzles into nothing and is replaced by another, TV and cable channels bring on their biased reporters to bash Donald Trump.

No wonder everyone I meet is bummed – especially those who watch nothing but the FNM’s TV and cable channels.

I can always tell someone who watches nothing but the FNM, because when you meet them they ask, “So what do you think about your president now?”

I also run into people all the time who didn’t vote for Trump and want to feel good about the president.

But when they turn on their TVs or pick up their shrinking newspapers, all they get are negative news stories about Trump.

I’m waiting for the fakers at CNN, MSNBC or the New York Times to do a hard-hitting investigation exposing how the president ties his shoes wrong every morning.

It sure would be nice if there were a place to go where you could just get honest news and analysis, not fake news and opinion. But what paper can you read, or what station can you watch, where you can trust what you are told?

There’s no one in the media world anymore that makes you feel good about anything to do with the country, the economy or politics. The FNM sure aren’t doing it. They can’t find positive news anywhere because, like rabid liberal dogs, they won’t let go of non-stories like the Russian-Trump collusion fable.

It’s been going on for almost a year now, right?

And still there’s no proof that Trump or his campaign colluded with the Russians to affect the 2016 election – or affect anything else, right?

But as that undercover Project Veritas video of CNN news producers proved this week, the FNM don’t let truth or facts deter their mission to destroy Trump.

They only care that the bogus Russian stories and their other Trump bashings bring them higher ratings or readers’ eyeballs. Negative stories about Trump or what he is trying to do to protect America from terrorists or drain the swamp in Washington is all the FNM has time to talk about.

Take ObamaCare, please. Everyone agrees it is a disaster that needs to be fixed, but somehow everything the president and Republicans want to do to fix it is morally wrong or stupid.

All the FNM talk about is that Republicans haven’t voted for their healthcare bill yet – and that if they pass it, it will mean the end of America as we know it.

The FNM’s journalists also parrot – without the slightest bit of skepticism – the absurd claims by socialists like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren that the GOP bill (which hasn’t been finalized yet) is so mean it’ll quickly kill a couple hundred thousand poor, sick or disabled Americans.

The Fake News Media have been feeding us so much garbage about Trump for so long, the American people don’t know what or who to believe.Now we have CNN firing three top investigative journalists for their fake story about some alleged connections between Trump officials and a Russian investment fund.

CNN says the trio resigned. Fine.

CNN says it retracted their story because it wasn’t properly vetted and didn’t meet their “editorial standards.” Good.

More reporters will probably get the ax at CNN, but the network’s already shaky credibility as a news source has been seriously damaged even among liberals.

For more than a year CNN has been on a mission to destroy Trump and make a buffoon of him, but all they’ve done was prove they were the Fake News Channel Trump always said they were.