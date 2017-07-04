Havasu firework vendors expecting a sales boom

LAKE HAVASU CITY – For Havasu residents, the evening of July 4 is one of sound, sights and emotions. Local firework vendors are seeing a steady flow of customers ready to take part in the celebration.

In Lake Havasu City, the Fourth of July is the one day of the year when unlicensed, uncontracted residents are permitted to ignite fireworks within city limits. Local vendors, including Round Eye Fireworks and Western Pyrotechnic Fireworks, are anticipating big sales as Havasu residents gather their ordinance for the holiday ahead.

Round Eye Fireworks owner Dave Glass has been in the fireworks business for nearly 30 years, and isn’t planning to stop anytime soon. “I love this business,” Glass said. “I like to supply fireworks and party supplies – I like seeing grown men, and their families with big, round eyes and excited faces.”

Glass has leased two fireworks trailers at Smith’s Grocery and Safeway, and continues to operate his year-round permanent establishment at 2115 McCulloch Blvd. “We’re expecting a very good year,” Glass said. “Mohave’s banned the use of fireworks out in the county, but in Havasu, people can use them on the Fourth. I’m expecting to see a lot of usage, and a lot of sales in fireworks leading up to the holiday.”

Mike Johnson, who leases a fireworks sales tent near Havasu’s Kmart, is a newcomer to Havasu’s fireworks industry, after recently moving from California.

“Sales are always slow in the beginning, but they usually pick up closer to the Fourth,” Johnson said late last week. “I’m hoping for a busy weekend.”

Johnson says he’s looking forward to the holiday, even though he will be maintaining his tent throughout. His stock will include fountains, sparklers, smokers, family packs, novelties and hundreds of assorted fireworks.

Due to fire restrictions enacted Friday in Mohave County by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the use of fireworks will be prohibited on county land, beyond Havasu’s city limits. In Arizona, no fireworks may be used by unlicensed residents that produce an explosion or fly into the air, and the sale of all fireworks to minors under 16 is prohibited.

The use of fireworks within Lake Havasu City limits on any day before or after July 4 is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail or a $500 fine.