Horoscope: July 04, 2017

Birthdays: Melanie Fiona, 34; Becki Newton, 39; Geraldo Rivera, 74; Neil Simon, 90.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make the most out of any situation you face. Getting along with others will make your life easier and allow you greater freedom to do your own thing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make special plans that will give you a chance to do something nice for someone you love. Partnerships should be handled with care and an open mind.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stay focused on whatever job or responsibility you have to complete. It’s important not to let anyone sidetrack you if you want to avoid falling behind.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Explore new ways to approach old ideas. Children and partners will stimulate your creative imagination, helping you come up with new plans.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t share personal information or leave your possessions out in the open. Observing how others react will help you avoid getting tangled up in a bad situation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Touch base with the people you have worked with in the past or those you would like to do business with in the future. Sharing ideas will lead to a joint venture.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Emotional spending will not lead to happiness. Speak from the heart and explain how you would like to see things change before you let anger set in.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Start a conversation with someone you want to spend more time with. Make a move that will get you one step closer to your personal or creative goals.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take care of money, health and legal matters smartly. Use your imagination and refrain from making impulsive decisions that could cost you.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Share your ideas. Gauge what it will cost and the amount of time and energy it will take and forge ahead. A well-thought-out plan will lead to success.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Kindness and consideration will get you much further ahead when dealing with others. Put more thought into whatever project or responsibility you are given.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll pick up information that you can easily put to good use when networking or discussing professional options.