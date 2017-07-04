Letter: End the witch hunt

The Democrats see Trump as guilty until proven innocent. And he can never prove himself innocent to them, given their prejudice against him.

After months and months of multiagency investigations, no evidence has been dredged up for any collusion between Trump campaigners and Russia to affect the 2016 elections. Oh well, let’s see if we can get him on “obstruction of justice”—which doesn’t fly either. Oh well, maybe one day we’ll hit on something.

This Mueller/Democrat witch hunt is a fishing expedition that is open ended and based on “news” stories that are in turn based on illegal leaks which must be thrown out as inadmissible as evidence in any case, as is done routinely in law enforcement.

The great disappointment is how the Republican leadership seems to be sitting on its hands doing nothing to defend Trump or stop this Democrat farce, which is so clearly out of hand and, given Mueller’s conflicts of interest and those of the leftist lawyers he has brought in, illegal from the point of view of the Special Prosecutor law.

Maybe Trump can file suit to stop the Rosenstein-Mueller fishing expedition and wait until it gets to the Supreme Court for resolution. Too long. Maybe he can just fire Rosenstein, Mueller and Sessions and start over, but if he does that he had better have good, solid, loyal replacements all ready to go for Attorney General and Deputy AG.

Sam Wells

Kingman