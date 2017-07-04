Letter: Wrongful termination of El Palacio watiress

A waitress was terminated because she felt uncomfortable in the presence of law enforcement officers. According to the account reporter in the Miner (June 21), a waitress, Heather Stinchfield, at El Palacio Restaurant in Kingman, was fired when she asked another waitress, Robin Crick, to take her table because she “gets nervous around cops.”

Robin Crick clarified the situation and explained away all the misunderstanding.

Heather simply expressed her apprehension to her co-worker.

One of the DPS officers wrote on Facebook that they had “refused to be serviced in uniform.” Apparently (again based entirely on the reporting in the Miner) the law enforcement officer misrepresented the facts in his version of the situation.

A capable attorney should easily see a successful wrongful termination lawsuit in this, along with an admonition to law enforcement to put down their Trump Tool.

Reinstate Heather Stinchfield with back pay and an “apology bonus.”

D.B. Mitchell

Kingman