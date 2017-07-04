Column: The Time Maxine Waters Cares About Borders

If you’d told me last week there were two California politicians who believed in borders, proving residency and preventing identity theft I would have thought you were auditioning for an anchor chair on CNN. Even one actually happening would not have seemed even remotely possible, yet all three were witnessed by credible observers.

Let’s start with Rep. Maxine Waters. Maxine is the Alex Jones of the left. She shows up spouting conspiracy theories that no one outside an “antifa” seance could possibly believe. But instead of being sidelined by major media outlets, Maxine is the face of “The Resistance” in the Opposition Media because her crackpot theories usually involve President Trump.

Maxine is a stanch open borders advocate with a zero rating from both the Federation for American Immigration Reform and US Border Control. She supports amnesty and opposes making English the official language. Maxine isn’t bothered by the fact illegals take the jobs her black constituency formerly filled.

That all changed just prior to a recent town hall meeting in Gardena, CA. Waters decided to join the Border Patrol when she got word that a small group of invaders was poised to jump the boundary and make their way into her district.

Waters’ staff asked for identification from everyone who pre-registered to attend. Frankly Waters’ is one of the last offices where I’d expect to hear a demand for “papers, please.” Democrats assure us asking for photo ID before voting is an unconstitutional imposition on a citizen’s rights, but requiring a complete document workup before entering a Waters’ town hall is – well in this case it was attendance suppression.

Pre-registered attendees that didn’t live in her district were given yellow wristbands, then when the meeting began everyone with a yellow band was barred from entering. This whole “Maxine Joins the Migra” was particularly ironic since the LA Times points out Waters doesn’t even live in her district.

Congressman Rod Blum (R-Iowa), who does live in his district, was pilloried in May when his staff prescreened attendees to make sure they were residents. An ignorant local TV news poodle ambushed Blum and demanded to know why his staff was asking for proof of residency when “you represent all Iowans … shouldn’t all Iowans have a voice at the table or at least have the option to?”

Evidently the OpMedia thinks asking for ID in Iowa is Nazi–like, but is fine with Waters only representing district residents and OneUnited bank.

The only surprising element in Waters new documentation regime was the absence of recent legal documentation convert Attorney General Xavier Becerra. Becerra’s new crackdown on false driver’s licenses flies in the face of the state’s official policy on identity theft.

I’m sure you’ve heard of so-called victimless crimes where breaking the law allegedly hurts no one? Offenses like dope smoking, ‘ho poking and conservative stroking? California has gone one better, identity theft is now a perpetrator-less crime, where the law is broken but no one is guilty.

Many would label these examples of selective rule enforcement and law enforcement as a double standard. While accurate, that only scratches the surface. What Waters, Becerra and California politics exemplify is Venezuela on the installment plan.

The power of government is used to curry favor with approved ethnic groups and reward correct political thinking. This continues until the money for handouts is gone or the punished rise up. Then Waters, Becerra and left will learn reality eventually resides in every district.