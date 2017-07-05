Horoscope: July 05, 2017

Birthdays: Megan Rapinoe, 32; Dave Haywood, 35; Edie Falco, 54; Huey Lewis, 67.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Spruce up your residence and make others feel comfortable. What you offer will reflect how you feel and, in turn, determine how much you get back.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take a step back if someone tries to manipulate you emotionally. Look at your options and consider whether you should walk away or make it clear that you will not give in to such behavior.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take care of yourself. Make personal changes that will add to your looks or make you feel good about your living arrangements.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emotions will be triggered if you are gullible and take action based on an assumption. A steady pace, open mind and clear vision is favored.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It’s your turn to bring about change. Don’t wait for someone else to take the lead. Size up your situation and you’ll figure out the best way to move forward.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t be distracted by an emotional incident. Offer help, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you or lead you in a direction that is not in your best interest.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Mingle with people who have similar objectives. Share ideas and you will come up with a reasonable alternative.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An emotional matter can be resolved if you are cognizant of what it will take to improve the situation. Be willing to listen and to find common ground.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotional deception is apparent. Don’t tiptoe around situations that need to be discussed. Avoiding matters will lead to a bad situation later.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): How you approach joint ventures or partnerships will make a difference to the outcome of a project you want to pursue.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put your heart on the line and express the way you feel. Hanging out with children, your partner or the people you live with will bring you closer.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotional disillusion will set in if you put someone on a pedestal. Protect your heart and your reputation by refraining from being too open about the way you feel or what your intentions are.