KAA to report at City Council meeting tonight

KINGMAN – The Kingman Airport Authority will be in the spotlight at tonight’s city council meeting.

The Kingman City Council has requested a report to be given as to what is happening at the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park. These reports will be scheduled to take place once a quarter, and they will detail how the locations are being run, financial statuses and anything else deemed important.

Each quarter, a representative from the KAA will attend a city council meeting to offer the reports, as well as give a presentation and answer any questions the council may have.

Along with this report at tonight’s meeting, the KAA is requesting direction on water usage by new tenants in the airport and Industrial Park.

At the workshop between the KAA and City Council held on June 15, the City Council was made aware that the KAA was seeking insight into what limitation the city would like to put on water usage by new clients.

The discussion on water usage at tonight’s meeting will focus on how strict of a policy the city wishes to enforce when it comes to leasing to a company who may use a lot of water. Although a potential company may bring revenue and jobs to Kingman, if the water usage is high, it may impact Kingman more negatively than positively. Currently, there is not a strict policy in place, just guidelines.

Tonight’s meeting will also hold a discussion on the potential city liaison to attend various KAA committee meetings. At the June 15 workshop, KAA Board members made an offer to have a representative attend meetings in order to understand how the committees are run, as well as how they impact the airport and Industrial Park. The council will decide who the liaison will be, if any, that will attend future committee meetings.

Tonight’s meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. It will also be the first council meeting to take place at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale Street. This will be the sight of future council meetings for the time being.