Letter: Oil collusion

The price of a barrel of oil is down a staggering 20 percent since Jan. 1, 2017 from $55 to the current $44. And how has that affected gas prices in Kingman?

On Jan. 1, 2017, we were paying about $2.05 per gallon of gas and despite the huge drop in oil and the fact that more than half the country now pays less than $2 per gallon, our gas prices have risen about 20 cents per gallon.

A recent article in the Kingman Daily Miner by Hubble Ray Smith gleefully told us how Kingman is paying among the higher gas prices in the U.S.

What we were not told was why?

We are being robbed by the service station owners of Kingman and the Kingman Daily Miner does not seem to care enough to investigate or report it.

The collusion is not in Washington, D.C., it is in Kingman.

John A.

Kingman