Letter: Pay their share

President Trump only wants everyone to pay their fair share. Of course China, India and Russia, the worst polluters on the planet, chip in zero dollars. The USA gets stuck with a bill of $450 million.

What I want to know is where are all these dollars going, and what is it supposed to fix?

Of course it should be spent in Europe. We are already ahead of China, India and Russia. Everyone else gets a free ride, plus some of the money.

But Lori Dane says that is alright. We can afford it. We are only $17 trillion in debt. What’s a measly $450 million? Just a drop in the bucket. Small change.

It is time to get smart and stop being played for a sucker. If you want to clean up the environment, start in your own backyard Europe. Pay for it yourself.

No way did the president sign an executive order allowing coal companies to dump coal ash in our rivers. Stop making up lies. Try telling the truth for a change.

As for jobs, Clinton and Obama really did the USA a favor by rewarding companies for moving their companies overseas.

One executive order Obama used was, if one was old and on Medicare, you cannot own a pistol or a shotgun. Of course that was only one of his executive orders that should be, and eventually was, overturned.

That is just one example of a president over-extending his authority.

I could go and on and on, but it would be a waste of time because you have blinders on.

Uninformed, ignorant, deplorable fool and proud of it.

Leroy Wilkins