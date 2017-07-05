TIKI Bandits bring the crowd

Photo by Aaron Ricca.

mugshot photo

By Aaron Ricca

  • Originally Published: July 5, 2017 5:55 a.m.

    • Local surf-rock band TIKI Bandits had Sportsmans Club packed Friday night. A Noise ordinance concern led to a last minute shift from Hooch’s Bar and Grill, bringing the band to play yet another show in the historic downtown bar.

    More like this story