Dolan Springs man arrested on attempted homicide charge

DOLAN SPRINGS – Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives arrested William D’Errico, 66, of Dolan Springs Thursday morning for attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and a drive-by shooting, felonies.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, an altercation between D’Errico and a 48-year-old man happened at a home in the 6800 block of Stirrup Circle at about 4:30 a.m.

An investigation determined that D’Errico and the other man, already acquaintances, got into a verbal altercation outside a business earlier in the morning. Both men went to their separate homes, where D’Errico reportedly retrieved a small caliber gun and drove to the victim’s house. The man was outside when D’Errico drove by, allegedly shot him and fled the scene.



The victim was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his head, treated and released.



At approximately 9:45 a.m., deputies found D’Errico in the area of Tom White Drive and Stirrup Circle where he was taken into custody without incident. D’Errico reportedly admitted his involvement and was transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.

The weapon was seized.