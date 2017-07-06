Phoenix family comes home to ‘Jew’ graffitied on their mailbox

PHOENIX – Like many families, the Simones took a quick vacation for the weekend leading into the Fourth of July. But when they returned home, they found a nasty message waiting for them on their mailbox.

Shoshana Simones said that when the family first pulled up to their house after their getaway, they noticed some paper being held by painters tape to a part of their mailbox.

“At first, I thought maybe we had just missed the address numbers being painted on, so I didn’t think much of it.” Shoshona said.

Ari, Shoshona’s husband, then went outside and returned with a letter from one of the family’s neighbors. Shoshona said he already knew what the letter was about before they read it.

The letter detailed what was actually behind the paper. Spray-painted on the mailbox was a swastika, and the word “Jew.”

Naturally, the young, Jewish family was astonished and hurt that something like this could happen in what they thought was a kind place.

“We’ve never experienced anything like this in our neighborhood.” Shoshona said.

The neighbor who left the letter said she had seen the graffiti while on the road one day, and immediately covered it up and contacted the police.

“At least it was nice it was covered so we didn’t pull up and see it right away,” Shoshona said.

Shoshona, who is a Wish Manager for Make-A-Wish Arizona, said that she could not think of anyone who would target the family that way. She said the only, although very unlikely, scenario she thinks might have happened would be backlash from someone involved with Ari’s work as an Investigation Specialist for the Office of Child Welfare Investigations.

Even if this is the case, Shoshona said that the only way someone like this would know the family is Jewish would be if that person saw the Star of David that hangs on the family’s porch.

The Simones, who have a friend in Kingman, are currently working with the Phoenix Police Department as well as the Phoenix Crime Unit in order to find out who the vandal is.

The family has, as of present, not repainted over the seemingly hurtful images on their mailbox. They feel that the symbols can be used to educate people as to how anti-Semitism is still very much real.

“We want people to be educated, people who do this (vandalism) are ignorant and hateful,” Shoshana said. “The best way to combat this is with teaching people and showing the community that this does happen, and it’s not OK.”

The Simones are taking this act of hate, and not recoiling from it, but using it to create a sense of strength and hope.

“We’re not scared, we’re not ashamed,” Shoshana said. “We’re proud to be Jewish and we’re not backing down.”