Father of dead 4-year-old to appear in court July 25

KINGMAN – Daniel Lynn Stuart was ordered to return to Mohave County Superior Court at 9:30 a.m. July 25 for a status hearing on his case involving seven felony charges related to the death of his 4-year-old son.

During a case management hearing Wednesday, defense attorney Jeffrey Brown told Judge Lee Jantzen that he was in the process of evidence disclosure, and that there were no other issues of court involvement.

Jantzen advised the defendant to stay in close contact with his attorney prior to the next hearing, and to think about his decision on accepting a plea agreement.

The state’s attorney said a plea offer is going to be coming soon.

Stuart, 27, is charged with seven felony counts, including aggravated driving under the influence while suspended for DUI, driving under the influence with a passenger under 15 years of age, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Arizona Department of Public Safety reported that the single-car accident occurred around 7 p.m. Jan. 2 about 27 miles north of Wikieup.

A 2002 Ford pickup went off the road, struck a guardrail and rolled. The boy was unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle.

Four other passengers, including a 35-year-old woman and three children, were treated and released at Kingman Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

Stuart was previously arrested in 2009 for aggravated DUI with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.13 percent.