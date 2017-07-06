'Kingman Flower' art show opens Friday

KINGMAN – Wildflower season has produced several beautiful works of art, from photos to watercolors to quilted lilies. The Kingman Center for the Arts Gallery will be showcasing all of them.

During First Friday, 6 – 8 p.m., the Gallery will open its second show of the year “The Kingman Flower Show,” at 208 E. Beale St. The show is made up of work from within the community and pieces are from different mediums.

“Flowers seemed popular at our last show,” Pat Evans said. “And it’s summer, and it was wildflower season when we started thinking about it.”

The Flower show will run from Friday until Sept. 8. The Gallery is open every First Friday 6-8 p.m., Saturdays 9 – 11 a.m., and all other Fridays 3 – 5 p.m.

Evans said she hopes there is a crowd, since they sent out 178 invitations, and they are featuring about 25 artists from the region. The Gallery will be selling the pieces during the exhibition. There will also be a memoriam for Shirley and Ernie Scott, who were active members in Kingman’s art scene, located at the back of the exhibit featuring some of Shirley’s artwork.

“We want to bring more art to Kingman,” co-founder Sara Peterson said. “We want to promote the arts and elevate the community through art.”