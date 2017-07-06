Horoscope: July 6, 2017

Birthdays: Kevin Hart, 38; Tia and Tamera Mowry, 39; 50 Cent, 42; Sylvester Stallone, 71.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You can be honest without sharing how much money you make. Keep your financial matters, assets and possessions a secret until you feel comfortable sharing such details with others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Handle your financial matters yourself. Don’t feel the need to pay someone else or to donate to something you know little about.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t feel you have to go overboard if someone asks for help. Offer suggestions, but don’t take on the work yourself. Look out for your own interests.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Taking a closer look at what your peers are doing will spark an idea that may encourage you to keep up and to compete. Let your strong points carry you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Listen and learn. You’ll absorb information that will help you get a better understanding of the possibilities that are available.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Disillusionment will surface regarding a partnership you thought you could trust. Dig deep and find out exactly where you stand before you let any situation turn into a fiasco.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A change of scenery will do you good. Sign up for a conference or course that will broaden your spectrum on something you want to pursue.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t feel pressured to follow the crowd or to let anyone put demands on you. Think for yourself and you will come up with a plan that works.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can make positive changes if you think matters through carefully. Bolster your plans with facts, experience and well-thought-out ideas.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Learn from what you observe. If someone shows signs of extravagance or bravado, it may be best to back away.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put your best foot forward and do all you can to help improve your community and environment. Your help and support will change the way others view you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll be torn between what you should do and what you want to do. Consider what is in your best interest.