Letter: Distrust and disgust

On June 20, the all-Republican Arizona (Corruption) Corporation Commission rejected Commissioner Bob Burns’ attempt to disqualify his colleagues from deciding whether APS should be allowed to raise our electric bill. From the words spoken and votes taken recently by the commissioners, one must wonder how sincere the commissioners are when speaking about “opening up” the process, having “fairness” as a guiding principle, and establishing “transparency” as a policy in the future. If they are really serious, perhaps they might want to stop hiding behind the cloak of “confidentiality.”

With its thinly veiled authoritarianism and blatant perversion of the democratic process, the Arizona Corporation Commission is a shining example of why members of the general public have little trust and a lot of disgust toward those in public office, whose double standards and hypocrisy are so evident.

James Kimes

Prescott Valley