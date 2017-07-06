Supervisor Steve Moss to be guest speaker at upcoming Republican luncheon

KINGMAN – Mohave County Supervisor Steve Moss will be guest speaker at the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman’s monthly luncheon meeting at 11:15 a.m. July 10 at Dambar Steakhouse, 1960 Andy Devine Ave.

Moss will discuss the county budget and various revenue proposals, including the quarter-cent sales tax he favors for making up a $2.8 million county budget deficit.

The Board of Supervisors is holding a public hearing on the budget on Aug. 7 before making a final decision on tax proposals. The best option for approval appears to be a 52-cent hike in property tax rate. That equates to a $52 increase on a home worth $100,000.

Moss, who represents Mohave Valley, is also a candidate to replace Mohave County Superior Court Judge Steven Conn, who retired June 30 due to age limitation.

The meeting is open to the public with a $3 cost and optional lunch. No reservations are necessary.

Tickets will be available for the 73rd annual Mohave County Republican Picnic to be held Aug. 19 at Hualapai Mountain Park. Tickets are $20, and this is the premier fundraiser for the Republican club. There will be speakers, an honor guard presentation and K-9 demonstration.

Proceeds will go toward electing more Republicans, club president Larry Schiff said.

“It has been my goal to have offices in all three cities open year-round to expand our reach amongst groups who have not traditionally voted Republican,” he said. “All of this takes money.”