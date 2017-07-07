Horoscope: July 7, 2017

Birthdays: Michelle Kwan, 37; Berenice Bejo, 41; Shelley Duvall, 68; Ringo Starr, 77.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get out and be social. Attend a reunion or get together with someone from your past, and it will motivate you to travel more or get engaged in events or pastimes you used to enjoy.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Someone may suggest a change, but only follow through if you plan carefully. Don’t rely on secondhand information.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A change to the way you view your relationships with others will help you make vital decisions about the way you want to live your life.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Think before you say “yes.” You’ll be inclined to make snap decisions that aren’t likely to turn out as planned.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let anger take over in situations that involve institutions, co-workers or deciding who is responsible for what. It’s important to do your share and get on with your day.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Live and learn. Use the experience you find yourself in as a future guideline.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Pour your heart into your relationships with friends, family or that special person in your life. Set high standards and be the driving force that brings greater equality and balance into important connections.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Accept the inevitable. Taking a look at the big picture will help you come up with a solution that will encourage a better situation at home.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Give more thought to the way you want things to unfold before you jump in and make an impulsive move. You may think you know what you want, but you may have regrets later if you don’t do enough research now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Explore the possibilities before you sign up for something you know little about. Don’t move forward if there is too much information being withheld.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take any opportunity to bring about positive changes. Knowing what you are capable of doing and putting your skills, experiences and knowledge to work for you will give you a sense of satisfaction.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Make the changes that suit you. Take control and be open about what you are willing to contribute and where you draw the line.