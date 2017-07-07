MCSO answers 400 calls on the water over July 4 weekend

LAKE HAVASU – Mohave County Sherrif’s Office Waterways deputies had their hands full over the holiday weekend responding to over 400 calls on Lake Havasu and the Colorado River.

“Independence Day weekend was exceptionally active with visitors and locals alike,” Sergeant Kyler Cox said. “The waterways within Mohave County were extremely busy with boat traffic, but there were no major issues.”

According to Sgt. Cox, the Sheriff’s Office investigated 3 non-injury boat crashes, and assisted another agency with a minor injury boat crash. The three non-injury boat crashes included two boats that swamped, then sunk, and one boat that broke loose from an anchor and caused damage to another anchored boat.

Deputies also arrested six people for operating a watercraft while under the influence, several citations for reckless operation and several for children under 12 years of age not wearing life jackets.